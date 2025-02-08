Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,927 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 560,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

