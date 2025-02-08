Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 11,375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 6.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $69,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 666,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,169,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.