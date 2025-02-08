Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.650 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NGVC opened at $49.62 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVC

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 4,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $178,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,738.12. The trade was a 31.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charity Isely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $87,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $537,441.70. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.