A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of AMRK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $662.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of -0.02.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.