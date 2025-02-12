MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,737,645.55 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74.

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total value of $5,361,612.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $223,625.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $13,082,059.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,286. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

