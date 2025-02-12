Invizyne Technologies Inc. Changes Name to eXoZymes Inc. in Recent 8-K Filing

On February 10, 2025, Invizyne Technologies Inc., a company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol IZTC, announced a significant development through the filing of a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the filing, the company revealed that it had amended its articles of incorporation to change its name to “eXoZymes Inc.”

The company, formerly known as Invizyne Technologies Inc., took this fundamental step by filing a certificate of amendment to its articles of incorporation, thereby updating its official name. This change signifies a strategic move for the corporation, reflecting a new chapter in its operations and market positioning.

In addition to this notable change, the filing also included details related to financial matters. Exhibits attached to the filing included a Certificate of Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation filed on February 10, 2025, along with the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The company’s principal executive offices are located at 750 Royal Oaks Drive, Suite 106, Monrovia, CA 91016, with a contact telephone number of (626) 415-1488 for investor relations.

The decision to rebrand as eXoZymes Inc. marks a strategic move by the company, demonstrating a commitment to adapt in a dynamic market environment. This change is a part of the company’s broader strategic vision, positioning itself for potential growth and expansion opportunities.

The recent filing also stated that the company’s common stock, now trading under the symbol EXOZ on the Nasdaq Capital Market, represents its fresh identity and direction moving forward.

As reflected in the filing, the company has identified itself as an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. It was indicated that the company has not elected to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Investors and market analysts can expect further updates from eXoZymes Inc. as the company continues to navigate the financial landscape under its new name, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency with shareholders and stakeholders.

The market response and implications of this name change will be closely monitored as eXoZymes Inc. adjusts its branding and operations to align with its strategic objectives and market positioning in the evolving business landscape.

Invizyne Technologies Inc is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc is based in Monrovia, CA.

