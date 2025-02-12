Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of PPBN remained flat at $32.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. Pinnacle Bankshares has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $32.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

