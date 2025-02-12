Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 14.95%.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alico has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

