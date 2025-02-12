Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor Sells 7,500 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $191,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,945.50. This trade represents a 30.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IBEX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 504,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,376. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $443.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in IBEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IBEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 545,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 1,369.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 264,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

