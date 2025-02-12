Insider Buying: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Buys 4,645 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,209,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,555. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.