Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.100-12.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion.

CW stock traded down $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.92. 299,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.02. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $225.33 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

