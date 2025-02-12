Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

IAF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,312. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.