Promising Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Firefly Neuroscience, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refers to stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks are often considered high-risk investments due to their volatility and limited liquidity, but they also have the potential for high returns as they have room for significant growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Shares of Firefly Neuroscience stock traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 179,966,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02. Firefly Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFF

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 35,587,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,628,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 17,091,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Further Reading