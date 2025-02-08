Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,879.96 ($48.13) and traded as high as GBX 4,435 ($55.02). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,415 ($54.77), with a volume of 32,312 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,092.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,883.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

