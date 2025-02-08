Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,879.96 ($48.13) and traded as high as GBX 4,435 ($55.02). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 4,415 ($54.77), with a volume of 32,312 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
