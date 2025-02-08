SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.60. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 22,799 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.09.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

