Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR)'s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 11,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 40,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Tharimmune in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Tharimmune Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company's stock.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Featured Articles

