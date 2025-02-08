Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 43,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 41,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Massimo Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 million and a PE ratio of 16.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Massimo Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Massimo Group stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
About Massimo Group
Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.
