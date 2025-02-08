Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.76. 2,372,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,134,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

