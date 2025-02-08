Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Company Profile

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers a range of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, health food, adult and family planning products, healthcare and skincare products, and various other health-related products.

Further Reading

