Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 388,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 285,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

