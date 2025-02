Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.10. 6,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Signature Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

