AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday. The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

