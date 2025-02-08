InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.31. 564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
InCapta Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.
InCapta Company Profile
InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
