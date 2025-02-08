Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.
Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.
Ameren Price Performance
Ameren stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $97.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Ameren
In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
