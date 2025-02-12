Rep. Byron Donalds Buys GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,603. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,483 shares of company stock worth $4,893,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

