Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.