Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

