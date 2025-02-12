GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Zacks reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GXO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,548. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
