Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.210–1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0 million-$68.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 million.

Quantum Trading Up 30.4 %

QMCO stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. 4,161,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,247. Quantum has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Quantum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QMCO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $27,536.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,615.06. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $89,592.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,446.72. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,208 shares of company stock worth $274,764. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.