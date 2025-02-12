SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, Zacks reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.93%.
SolarWinds Stock Up 0.5 %
SWI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $18.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.