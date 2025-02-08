American Capital Advisory LLC Purchases 16,234 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.