Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $36,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 1,294,185 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,790,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,465,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 848.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 370,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 331,880 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at $45,161,169. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,372,521.19. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

QSR opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.