Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at UBS Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 227,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 137,085 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,090 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

