Conning Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,977 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

