Conning Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,940 shares of company stock worth $3,333,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $582.98 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.