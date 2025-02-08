NatWest Group plc Sells 48,787 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

