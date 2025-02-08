Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

