JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 522,168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after buying an additional 141,637 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 228,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $517 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

