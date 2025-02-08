Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $433.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $628.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.