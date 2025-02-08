Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,258,000 after buying an additional 880,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,875,000.

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

