American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 467 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American Capital Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

