Leede Financial Estimates TSE:CPH FY2027 Earnings

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Investment analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:CPH opened at C$12.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$221.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$7.90 and a 12-month high of C$19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.38.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.
