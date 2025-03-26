Scotiabank Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ED

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.60 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $87.16 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

