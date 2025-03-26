Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for CELZ FY2027 Earnings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Creative Medical Technology in a report released on Friday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Creative Medical Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELZ opened at $2.20 on Monday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.