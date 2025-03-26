Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for NetApp Q4 Earnings

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,759 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 880,406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in NetApp by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NetApp by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

