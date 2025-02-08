Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWM stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.55 and a 200 day moving average of $222.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

