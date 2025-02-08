Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 14,452 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $180,769,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after buying an additional 481,895 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 166,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

