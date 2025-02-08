Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $230.43 and last traded at $231.57. Approximately 9,151,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 56,898,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $231.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $282,764,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

