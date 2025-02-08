Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $242.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

