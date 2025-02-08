Best Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 07th

Invesco QQQ, Affirm, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, Bank of America, and Vertiv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded banks and financial institutions that are available for purchase on the stock market. Investing in bank stocks involves buying ownership in a bank, allowing investors to potentially profit from the bank’s performance and dividends. These stocks are influenced by various factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $524.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,217,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,908,447. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.29.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded up $13.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. 18,832,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. 2,734,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.21. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $172.62 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 10,332,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,428,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

