Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 07th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, or geothermal power. These stocks are considered to be environmentally friendly investments that aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability in the energy sector. Investors who are interested in supporting clean energy initiatives may choose to invest in green energy stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $40.11. 1,291,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,429. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.49. 97,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,333. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $433.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,559. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a PE ratio of 433.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 38,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,951. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of Nuvve stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

